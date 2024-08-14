Wedmont Private Capital Has $196,000 Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

PK stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Barclays raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

