Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Raymond James by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 89,981 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 36.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Raymond James by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RJF opened at $111.79 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

