Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 117,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,161. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

