Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Trading Up 10.9 %

WTHVF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 132,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

