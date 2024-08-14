Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the July 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Westhaven Gold Trading Up 10.9 %
WTHVF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 132,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
About Westhaven Gold
