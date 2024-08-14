WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Volume Reaches $299,692.33

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $299,692.33 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00109533 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010829 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 74.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

