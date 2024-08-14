WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director John Bolduc Purchases 12,673 Shares

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) Director John Bolduc purchased 12,673 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $145,486.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,262.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 2.3 %

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.54. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $259.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WHF shares. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.