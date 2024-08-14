William Blair Comments on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:PBH)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $67.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

