Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Shares Down 5.6%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 368,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 78,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Willow Biosciences Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$11.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 19.71.
About Willow Biosciences
Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.
