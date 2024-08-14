Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Up 190.0% in July

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wilmar International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Wilmar International stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. 38,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408. Wilmar International has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $28.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.
Wilmar International Company Profile
