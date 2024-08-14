Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 26,600 shares.The stock last traded at $368.49 and had previously closed at $370.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Winmark in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company.

Winmark Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a net margin of 48.57%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total value of $50,014.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 197.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 116.8% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Further Reading

