WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WinVest Acquisition Price Performance

WINVR stock remained flat at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 977,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,923. WinVest Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

About WinVest Acquisition

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

