WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
WinVest Acquisition Price Performance
WINVR stock remained flat at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 977,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,923. WinVest Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
About WinVest Acquisition
