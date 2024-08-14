WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. 18,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Get WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.