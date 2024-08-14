WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of UNIY opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $49.68.

Get WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.