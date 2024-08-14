Worldcoin Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $581.16 million and $89.95 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,170,145 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 344,082,231.28194463 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.67797629 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $82,112,507.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

