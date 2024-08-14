Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Price Tops $0.0262

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $101,192.92 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 265,249,037 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 266,515,210.02055016. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02622438 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $93,964.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

