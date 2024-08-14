Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.92. 1,138,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,200. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

