XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

XFLT remained flat at $6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 47,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,934. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

