Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 305.6% from the July 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of XCRT stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 111,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,529. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Xcelerate has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

