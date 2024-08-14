XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XOMA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in XOMA by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in XOMA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XOMA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.
