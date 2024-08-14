Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Down 5.4%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 120,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 655,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XMTR. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Xometry Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $792.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In related news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 50,118.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Xometry by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xometry by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after purchasing an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

