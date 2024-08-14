Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Announces Earnings Results

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,274. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $20.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $510.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YMAB. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

