Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,340. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Yelp by 262.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

