Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.14 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $274.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.64. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $286.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

