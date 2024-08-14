Zacks Research Comments on Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

