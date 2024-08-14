Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Solar in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $13.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.39. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.58.

First Solar Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $230.27 on Monday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.63 and its 200-day moving average is $198.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,543,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,254 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,437 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.