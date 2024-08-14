Zacks Research Weighs in on Hexcel Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,146,000 after purchasing an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,850,000 after purchasing an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 722,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,107,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 436,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

