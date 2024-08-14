Zacks Research Weighs in on Nokia Oyj’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nokia Oyj in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Nokia Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOK. StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

