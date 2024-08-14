Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $3.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $29.03.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

