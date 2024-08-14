Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $20.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZVRA stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

