Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 85,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zura Bio news, Director Van Amstel Arnout Ploos bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

See Also

