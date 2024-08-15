12,175 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,175 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.14. 7,098,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111,794. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

