1,500 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,342 shares of company stock worth $2,173,668 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $333.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.64.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

