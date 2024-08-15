180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after buying an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,087,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,118,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,513,000 after acquiring an additional 253,755 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.84. 1,504,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.46. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

