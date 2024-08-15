180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.34. 5,194,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,335,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 205.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

