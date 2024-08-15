180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.34. 5,194,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,335,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 205.89, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $70.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.