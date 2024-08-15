180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE GLW traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.26. 5,461,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,191,395. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.23.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

