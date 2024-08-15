180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,646 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after acquiring an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 721.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 296,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,580,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

