180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $4.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 532,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $738.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

