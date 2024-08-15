180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM traded up $14.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $539.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $389.90 and a twelve month high of $626.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $550.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.18.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

