180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.