180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URNM. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,121,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,859,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,336,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,268,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,597,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.59. 308,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,226. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.