180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $96,000 in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Checkpoint Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of CKPT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 216,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,654. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.62.

Insider Activity at Checkpoint Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $26,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 672,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,703.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 24,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $50,450.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,977,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Checkpoint Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CKPT

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.