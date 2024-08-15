180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 28,538.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 90,752 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 301.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,478. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

