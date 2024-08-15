180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 129,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

JNJ stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $159.09. 7,124,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,457. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.10. The company has a market cap of $382.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

