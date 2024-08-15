180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of URI traded up $18.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $720.64. 338,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $789.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $674.34 and its 200-day moving average is $674.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.