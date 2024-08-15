180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,389,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,550,000 after buying an additional 2,188,263 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.52. 1,418,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.74. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

