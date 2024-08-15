180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 266,916 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 619,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $800,000.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.77. 1,808,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.