3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.87 and last traded at $126.71. Approximately 719,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,340,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in 3M by 11.4% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

