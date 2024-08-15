440 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,325 shares of company stock worth $8,173,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $582.01. The company had a trading volume of 173,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

