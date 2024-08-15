5,449 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,449 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.10. 2,037,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,883. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

