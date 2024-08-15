698 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $54,460,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.45. 100,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.